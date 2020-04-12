Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
176 / 365
30 Shots - April 12
The trunk opens out to be a military field desk.
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am heading into my seventh year here in this wonderful community of inspiring, supportive people....
2974
photos
116
followers
116
following
48% complete
View this month »
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
Latest from all albums
173
2237
174
2238
175
176
2239
464
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Theme Months
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2020
Mary Siegle
ace
@randystreat
You’re right. It is military. I don’t know how old it is. It was in a basement storage closet of Frank’s mom’s house. We found it when we sold the house after she passed away in 2008. Frank’s dad was not in the military so I have no idea where they got it.
April 14th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close