30 Shots Day 14

I asked this shell, who appears in the shot I posted to the seventh of this month, if he’d like to be my Thursday theme for the April “30 Shots” project. We could take a tour of the house and yard (or further if we got ambitious!) When I got an affirmative answer, I asked if there was any particular location he would like to go to first. He responded, wistfully, that it had been a very very long time since he was last in water. So, a refreshing plunge in the kitchen sink was in order!