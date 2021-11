I bought this hydrangea around this time last year. I chose it because of the unusual colouring. It was potted up into a larger pot and I posted a photo of the lovely purple and green flowers. https://365project.org/merrelyn/365/2020-12-26 . A year on and it's blooming beautifully, but I hadn't expected the flowers to be pink. I can only assume that it has something to do with the potting medium.