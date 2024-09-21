Previous
Sunset On The Facine P9213737 by merrelyn
265 / 365

Sunset On The Facine P9213737

I managed a few sunset shots before dinner at the Carnarvon Hotel.
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
Nice
September 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful colour and silhouettes.
September 21st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great capture of this lovely scene
September 21st, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
September 21st, 2024  
Hazel ace
Love the wind in the trees!
September 21st, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and I love the silhouettes.
September 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise