Previous
265 / 365
Sunset On The Facine P9213737
I managed a few sunset shots before dinner at the Carnarvon Hotel.
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
6
3
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4745
photos
179
followers
110
following
72% complete
View this month »
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
265
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365-2024
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
21st September 2024 6:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
palms
,
silhouettes
,
carnarvon
,
facine
narayani
Nice
September 21st, 2024
Diana
Beautiful colour and silhouettes.
September 21st, 2024
gloria jones
Great capture of this lovely scene
September 21st, 2024
PhotoCrazy
Nice capture!
September 21st, 2024
Hazel
Love the wind in the trees!
September 21st, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
So pretty and I love the silhouettes.
September 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
