Previous
312 / 365
A Chilly Afternoon For Kite Surfing PB077231
Luckily I stopped off at The Pond for a few late afternoon kite surfing shots, because there were no scooters to be found. I guess at a pinch I could have used this as "transportation" for owo-7
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
spray
,
safety_bay
,
the_pond
,
sportsaction23
,
sixws-152
,
kites_urfing
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous action shot
November 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
Great action shot and clarity!
November 7th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Super action shot
November 7th, 2024
