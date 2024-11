To Race Or Not To Race PA274232

For OWO-7 transportation

My idea for today's shot didn't go to plan, so I had to go back to last month's triathlon shots.

Purple, electric scooters have been located around our beaches for a few years and I thought they would work well for "transportation". I don't know what has happened to them because a drive around our popular beaches netted not a single scooter. I rather liked the juxtaposition of the guy out for a casual ride and the girl taking part in the triathlon.