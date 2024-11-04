Previous
Three In A Vase DSC_4819 by merrelyn
Three In A Vase DSC_4819

I'm going to attempt the One Week Challenge that Vikki @summerfield has set up.
Today's prompt is "Rule of odds".
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
Beverley ace
Lovely photo a gentle softens, the vase is exquisite
November 4th, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
@beverley365 Thank you Beverley, it's a tiny treasure that was hand painted by my aunty over 40 years ago.
November 4th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
So pretty!
November 4th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
This looks so lovely!
November 4th, 2024  
