302 / 365
Cables - We Can't Manage Without Them DSC_4779
A 3fer, for mundane-cables, Six Word Story and Curse of the Modern Age (because they keep changing the connectors!).
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
2
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4785
photos
181
followers
111
following
82% complete
295
296
297
298
299
300
301
302
296
297
298
276
299
300
301
302
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-2024
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
28th October 2024 8:40pm
Tags
cables
,
mundane-cables
,
sixws-152
,
curse-6
Dorothy
ace
So true!
October 28th, 2024
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
In my recording studio, I have a large chest of drawers which is full to bursting with a thousand different cables. They are all there just in case I need to connect some weird bit of obsolete technology to another. 😁
October 28th, 2024
