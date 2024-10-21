Sign up
294 / 365
There Are So Many Variations...... PA216278.ORF
and I still haven't managed to photograph all of them.
21st October 2024
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
poppies
narayani
ace
Lovely collage
October 21st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great collage
October 21st, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
Such a nice collage
October 21st, 2024
