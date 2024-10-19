Previous
Glowing In The Afternoon Light PA194054 by merrelyn
Glowing In The Afternoon Light PA194054

I'm glad that our neighbours love our poppies as much as we do. With their help the poppies are slowing spreading through the gardens in our street.
19th October 2024

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Sue Cooper ace
They're so perfect they don't look real 😂. They're absolutely gorgeous. Fav.
October 19th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
Ps They really pop on black.
October 19th, 2024  
Monica
Pretty
October 19th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Lovely
October 19th, 2024  
