Previous
292 / 365
Glowing In The Afternoon Light PA194054
I'm glad that our neighbours love our poppies as much as we do. With their help the poppies are slowing spreading through the gardens in our street.
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
4
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4774
photos
179
followers
111
following
80% complete
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
292
275
286
287
288
289
290
291
292
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365-2024
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
19th October 2024 2:35pm
Tags
red
,
flowers
,
garden
,
poppies
Sue Cooper
ace
They're so perfect they don't look real 😂. They're absolutely gorgeous. Fav.
October 19th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
Ps They really pop on black.
October 19th, 2024
Monica
Pretty
October 19th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Lovely
October 19th, 2024
