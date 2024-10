Noble Falls PA184020

Today we had a lovely day out with friends from my camera club. We drove out to Gidgegannup Tavern for lunch (about 90kms away). After lunch we drove across the road to Noble Falls and spent a couple hours wandering along some of the walk trails. It was great to see so much water in Wooroloo Brook. When we last visited in early May the brook was dry apart from a couple of small stagnant ponds.