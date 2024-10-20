Sign up
293 / 365
It's Been Raining DSC_4702
It wasn't a great day for outdoor photography, so I brought a rain refreshed rose inside for a play.
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Tags
reflections
,
flowers
,
roses
,
iceberg
