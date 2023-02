Light house sunset

Light house sunset – I stopped by Myers Point Park in Lansing NY on my way to Trumansburg last night. OK, well not exactly on the way. But the light and the sky were so nice, and I wanted to see the lake. This was about 30-40 minutes before official sunset looking south toward Ithaca. Wow, it was like stepping into an exotic coastal scene – hard to believe I was still in my home county! I was also surprised at how low the lake level is. Lansing NY, Tompkins County, Upstate NY, USA.



