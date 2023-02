MG_1080

Stewart Park Sunset – Last week, after leaving Myers Park, I stopped at Stewart Park which really was on my way to Trumansburg. Again, I was surprised by the low water, but folks have told me this is normal in the winter. On shore there were all these interesting stacks of driftwood from variations in water height and windstorms. The aligned sticks in the foreground were still catching the light from the setting sun. Stewart Park, Ithaca, Upstate NY, USA.



