Previous
Next
DSC_2450 by mike67
88 / 365

DSC_2450

Another sunny afternoon after a long rain period - the little birds come out again!
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Mike

@mike67
Many many years ago, I used to take a lot of photos in B/W with my Canon A1 and with my Canon T70 on slide...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise