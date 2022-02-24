Previous
Next
DSC_2491 by mike67
89 / 365

DSC_2491

Using ND filters to blur the moving clouds, exposure time was approx. 42 seconds.
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Mike

@mike67
Many many years ago, I used to take a lot of photos in B/W with my Canon A1 and with my Canon T70 on slide...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise