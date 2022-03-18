Previous
Next
DSC_2766 by mike67
94 / 365

DSC_2766

Sitting silent in the shadow on the twig.
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

Mike

@mike67
Many many years ago, I used to take a lot of photos in B/W with my Canon A1 and with my Canon T70 on slide...
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Steve Jacob ace
Nice capture
March 18th, 2022  
Mike
@stevejacob Hi Steve, thank you!
Our nice combination (D7500 and Sigma 150-600 mm) again, with some crop...
March 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise