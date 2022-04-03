Previous
Next
DSC_2870 by mike67
95 / 365

DSC_2870

Water droplets on the shower door in the bath room.
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

Mike

@mike67
Many many years ago, I used to take a lot of photos in B/W with my Canon A1 and with my Canon T70 on slide...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Itsy Bitsy
Awesome shot
April 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise