Previous
Next
DSC_2888 by mike67
96 / 365

DSC_2888

Today (with nasty weather outside), I wanted to take a low key pic, exposure has been adjusted by -4 aperture values.

My old camera: Canon A1, with f1.4/50mm lens and MA motor drive.

I have bought it in the mid 80s, have used it a lot with B/W film and it still looks like newly unboxed... For sure, quality was much better those days!
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Mike

@mike67
Many many years ago, I used to take a lot of photos in B/W with my Canon A1 and with my Canon T70 on slide...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise