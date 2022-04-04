DSC_2888

Today (with nasty weather outside), I wanted to take a low key pic, exposure has been adjusted by -4 aperture values.



My old camera: Canon A1, with f1.4/50mm lens and MA motor drive.



I have bought it in the mid 80s, have used it a lot with B/W film and it still looks like newly unboxed... For sure, quality was much better those days!