Previous
Next
20220521_143627 by mike67
114 / 365

20220521_143627

At the south coast of Norway, nice view, but weather was becomming nasty...
21st May 2022 21st May 22

Mike

@mike67
Many many years ago, I used to take a lot of photos in B/W with my Canon A1 and with my Canon T70 on slide...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise