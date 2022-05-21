Sign up
114 / 365
20220521_143627
At the south coast of Norway, nice view, but weather was becomming nasty...
21st May 2022
21st May 22
0
0
Mike
@mike67
Many many years ago, I used to take a lot of photos in B/W with my Canon A1 and with my Canon T70 on slide...
117
photos
4
followers
3
following
32% complete
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
21st May 2022 2:36pm
