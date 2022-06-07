Previous
20220607_142758 by mike67
115 / 365

20220607_142758

During approch to Cairo airport - at least one glimpse at the pyramids of Gizeh...
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

Mike

@mike67
Many many years ago, I used to take a lot of photos in B/W with my Canon A1 and with my Canon T70 on slide...
