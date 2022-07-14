Previous
Next
20220714_204130 by mike67
125 / 365

20220714_204130

I just love the open landscape and the fresh air!

Ooops, a selfie... ;-)
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

Mike

@mike67
Many many years ago, I used to take a lot of photos in B/W with my Canon A1 and with my Canon T70 on slide...
34% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise