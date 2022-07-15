Previous
DSC_3932 by mike67
126 / 365

DSC_3932

A nice bird shot, but I do not know which one it is... :-(

I really like using my super tele zoom lens! It gives you all the details!
15th July 2022

Mike

@mike67
Many many years ago, I used to take a lot of photos in B/W with my Canon A1 and with my Canon T70 on slide...
