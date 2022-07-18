Previous
20220718_161350 by mike67
20220718_161350

It's has been a long time since the swing has been used - time flies by so quickly!

But touch my tears with your lips
Touch my world with your fingertips
And we can have forever
And we can love forever
Forever is our today

-Queen, Who wants to live forever
Mike

@mike67
Many many years ago, I used to take a lot of photos in B/W with my Canon A1 and with my Canon T70 on slide...
