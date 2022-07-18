Sign up
129 / 365
20220718_161350
It's has been a long time since the swing has been used - time flies by so quickly!
But touch my tears with your lips
Touch my world with your fingertips
And we can have forever
And we can love forever
Forever is our today
-Queen, Who wants to live forever
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
Mike
@mike67
Many many years ago, I used to take a lot of photos in B/W with my Canon A1 and with my Canon T70 on slide...
Photo Details
Views
4
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
18th July 2022 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
