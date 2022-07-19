Previous
20220719_161231 by mike67
20220719_161231

Today, it has been really too hot to go anywhere to take pictures...

(40.5 deg C equals approx. 105 deg F)
Mike

Many many years ago, I used to take a lot of photos in B/W with my Canon A1 and with my Canon T70 on slide...
