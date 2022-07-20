Previous
Next
Collage by mike67
131 / 365

Collage

As it has been too hot yesterday to go outside, I went to the kitchen to find some subjects for photos. Today, I made a collage with some of these photos and post it as today's pic.
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Mike

@mike67
Many many years ago, I used to take a lot of photos in B/W with my Canon A1 and with my Canon T70 on slide...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise