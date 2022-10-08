Kodak Retinette 1B

Today's photo is inspired by Hoopydoo's yesterday's photo of the same camera (I wanted to link it, but I can't).



It shows the Kodak Retinette 1B camera used by my parents, which is much older than I am. Thus, the first photos from me as a baby have been shot with this camera!



As the only camera at our house, it has been there always - birthdays, holidays, christmas, first day of school, baptism, funeral of grandma...



It has been used many decades without any problems or serviceing. It even did not need a battery for light metering. Just load the film cartridge, set the ISO (at those days, it was almost always 100 anyway), roughly guess the subject's distance and set it on the front ring of the lens, choose a shutter speed depending on light conditions and for correct exposure adjust the aperture with a small lever until the index in the viewfinder is in the middle - that's all!