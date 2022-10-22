Previous
Next
soap bubbles by mike67
163 / 365

soap bubbles

The TV tower with some soap bubbles made by an street artist in the foreground - no photoshop tricks, just some crop.
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

Mike

@mike67
Many many years ago, I used to take a lot of photos in B/W with my Canon A1 and with my Canon T70 on slide...
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise