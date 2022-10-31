Sign up
164 / 365
pumpkin
My daughter did some nice carving (a hanging bat) to the halloween pumpkin - it is not too scary!
31st October 2022
31st Oct 22
0
0
Mike
@mike67
Many many years ago, I used to take a lot of photos in B/W with my Canon A1 and with my Canon T70 on slide...
164
photos
6
followers
7
following
44% complete
157
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A650 IS
Taken
31st October 2022 6:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
halloween
,
pumpkin
