Previous
Next
DSC_4190 by mike67
171 / 365

DSC_4190

Two mirrored birds at the lake.
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

Mike

@mike67
Many many years ago, I used to take a lot of photos in B/W with my Canon A1 and with my Canon T70 on slide...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elsie Black
Cute!
December 15th, 2022  
Mike
@elsieblack145 Thank you!
December 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise