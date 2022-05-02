Previous
Next
rotundra by mirroroflife
72 / 365

rotundra

This Rotunda needs restoration the question is will they. Kathy @randystreat asked me to do a challenge of using black and white.
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

Petespost

@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise