B/W portrait by mirroroflife
73 / 365

B/W portrait

Challenge to by @randystreat to produce black and white as photo. A portrait of my friend Di
3rd May 2022 3rd May 22

Petespost

@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
20% complete

