74 / 365
redcliffe history
A photo of the history of the growth of Redcliffe where I live. I found this in one of our arcades. The challenge from
@randystreat
was a black and white photo. The current photos are a lot different
4th May 2022
4th May 22
0
0
Petespost
@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
74
photos
9
followers
13
following
5
365
NIKON D3300
29th March 2022 4:22pm
510
,
get-pushed-
