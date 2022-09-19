Previous
Wattle along our pathway through the bush by mirroroflife
Wattle along our pathway through the bush

Out fossicking and the bush was so alive now spring is here and the colours are just magic/
@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
