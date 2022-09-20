Previous
Billabong by mirroroflife
Billabong

As we drove through the bush on our way to do some fossicking I came by this water hole. A bushfire had also been through when it was dry. there were even ducks there
20th September 2022 20th Sep 22

Petespost

@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
