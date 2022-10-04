Previous
Bin Chicken by mirroroflife
177 / 365

Bin Chicken

Bin Chickens are are scavengers, the beak shows why. Any scraps around they're there. The arvo walk I have around the bay they're everywhere. Now the is a rumour that they should be the mascot for the 2032 Olympic games. I'm sure it must be a joke.
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Petespost

@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
