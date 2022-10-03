Previous
scarborough sunset by mirroroflife
scarborough sunset

Framing challenge, the sunset intensified, this is not a post correction. managed to catch the pelican before it flew into the reflection and was lost in the brightness. The cross form has got me rattled how that formed, a sign from above!!
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

Petespost

@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
