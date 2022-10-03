Sign up
176 / 365
scarborough sunset
Framing challenge, the sunset intensified, this is not a post correction. managed to catch the pelican before it flew into the reflection and was lost in the brightness. The cross form has got me rattled how that formed, a sign from above!!
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
0
0
Petespost
@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
2nd October 2022 6:39pm
Tags
get-pushed-530
