193 / 365
cloud formation seemed to have formed leading lines
@northy
asked me to show the effects of weather or the weather itself. We missed a lot of the damaging weather which was fortunate but this cloud formation caught my attention
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
Petespost
@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
8
1
365
NIKON D500
25th October 2022 9:10am
get-pushed-533
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
October 25th, 2022
