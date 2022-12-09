Sign up
221 / 365
pub
Well with much perseverance i managed to do my challenge on GIMP. Selective colour whew!
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
1
0
Petespost
@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
221
photos
13
followers
18
following
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G965F
Taken
21st September 2020 12:25pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
get-pushed-540
Kartia
ace
Nicely done, looks good
December 9th, 2022
