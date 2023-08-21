Previous
Brolga by mirroroflife
363 / 365

Brolga

There were 2 pairs. Very territorial. As the other pair lifted their head screaching. The others were off in flight. And I didn't have my camera isn't it the way
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Petespost

@mirroroflife
Its about time I upgraded my profile and filled in the blanks. I live in Redcliffe QLD which is just north of Brisbane Australia. I've...
99% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A nice shot , so pleased it’s not just me that misses shots because of not being ready lol
August 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise