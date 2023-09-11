Previous
Derby Bird by mirroroflife
Derby Bird

Sunset in Derby and that seagull bombed the photo
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

Petespost

@mirroroflife
Its about time I upgraded my profile and filled in the blanks. I live in Redcliffe QLD which is just north of Brisbane Australia. I've...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Amazing
September 13th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
Spectacular capture of the sunset...I love the seagull silhouette!
September 13th, 2023  
