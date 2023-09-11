Sign up
Photo 364
Derby Bird
Sunset in Derby and that seagull bombed the photo
11th September 2023
11th Sep 23
2
2
Petespost
@mirroroflife
Its about time I upgraded my profile and filled in the blanks. I live in Redcliffe QLD which is just north of Brisbane Australia. I've...
366
photos
16
followers
22
following
100% complete
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
366
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
13th September 2023 5:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
bird
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Amazing
September 13th, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
Spectacular capture of the sunset...I love the seagull silhouette!
September 13th, 2023
