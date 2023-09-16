Horizontal falls

A phenomenon where the tide drops away up to 9mtrs, leaving water trying to equalise but there are 2 narrow ways where it can go through the top one you can see the water is being held back and falls a metre or more and the next gap is a little wider where it drops again. I went on a special boat designed to go up and through the gap in the rocks. They stopped going through the top narrow one as they had an accident and was just too dangerous. This is the one you can see. So it repeats itself as the moon pulls on the tide in a never ending motion. The bigger the tide change the more dangerous. This can be as much as 11 metres the difference if its a blue moon or king tide