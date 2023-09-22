Previous
Sunset Lombidia by mirroroflife
Sunset Lombidia

Swimming at sunset about 200ks from Broome Western Australia.The reflection came over the top of me I felt I was in the midst of it. Wasn't came enough to take my camera in the water,pity. So the next best thing.
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

@mirroroflife
