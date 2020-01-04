Previous
Next
Drying Cookies by mistyhammond
Photo 369

Drying Cookies

Made Cookies for my sons 3rd birthday party. Letting them dry in the oven.
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

Misty

@mistyhammond
I am married to my high school sweetheart and we have 4 kiddos. I love coffee, photography, crafting and Caramel but not necessarily in that...
101% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise