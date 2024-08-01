Sign up
Photo 1464
Summer Magic
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
3
2
Misty
ace
@mistyhammond
I am married to my high school sweetheart and we have 4 kiddos. I love coffee, photography, crafting and Caramel but not necessarily in that...
1466
photos
16
followers
40
following
401% complete
View this month »
1458
1459
1460
1461
1462
1463
1464
1465
2
3
2
365
NIKON D750
1st August 2024 6:53pm
Public
nature
,
nikon
,
water
,
sun
,
sigma
,
river
,
summer
,
creek
,
son
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Yes it is very magical I love it
August 18th, 2024
Misty
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you, I was so excited when I looked over and saw him in this spot. I couldn't help myself.
August 18th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful light! It does look a bit magical.
August 18th, 2024
