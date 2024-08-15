Sign up
Previous
Photo 1465
Yearly Graduation Shirt Photo
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
4
0
Misty
ace
@mistyhammond
I am married to my high school sweetheart and we have 4 kiddos. I love coffee, photography, crafting and Caramel but not necessarily in that...
1466
photos
16
followers
40
following
401% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th August 2024 5:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great idea
August 18th, 2024
Misty
ace
@365projectorgchristine
thank you, I need to put a collage together. I have done this since the oldest was in Pre-K.
August 18th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Great idea. How fun it will be to look back at these in the years to come.
August 18th, 2024
Misty
ace
@mccarth1
It will be a lot of fun to see the growth.
August 18th, 2024
