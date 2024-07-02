Previous
Mama Cardinal by mistyhammond
Mama Cardinal

This cardinal perched on the branch watched the construction that is happening next to us. A new house is being built and all her hiding spots were taken down.
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Misty

@mistyhammond
I am married to my high school sweetheart and we have 4 kiddos. I love coffee, photography, crafting and Caramel but not necessarily in that...
Photo Details

