Was a hard day
Was a hard day

Our Kindergartner lost a classmate and trying to explain death to a 6yo is not easy especially when it was someone their own age. So we spent the night trying to let him know he is safe, loved and strong.
11th May 2023

Misty

ace
@mistyhammond
I am married to my high school sweetheart and we have 4 kiddos. I love coffee, photography, crafting and Caramel but not necessarily in that...
