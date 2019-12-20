Previous
Next
Holiday 20 by mittens
Photo 2858

Holiday 20

Holly berries and holly in my front yard.
20th December 2019 20th Dec 19

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
783% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bruni ace
A touch of red. beautiful all snow covered.
December 20th, 2019  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful seasonal image
December 20th, 2019  
Kerri Michaels ace
very pretty fav
December 20th, 2019  
Diana Ludwigs ace
Beautiful shot and lovely pop of red in the snow, fav!
December 20th, 2019  
Casablanca ace
Delightful shot
December 20th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise