Previous
Next
Holiday 21 by mittens
Photo 2859

Holiday 21

Frosty. We can't have Christmas without Frosty. He's been a tradition for many, many years.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
21st December 2019 21st Dec 19

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
783% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Beautiful Christmas image :)
December 21st, 2019  
Mave
He made me smile
December 21st, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise